MakeUp in Seoul unveils its programme of conferences

One month left for MakeUp in Seoul! The B2B show dedicated to the makeup supply chain will take place at the Conrad Seoul Hotel, the 15 & 16 April.

MONDAY APRIL 15TH, 2019

10:15 am - 11:00 am: “The future of Beauty 2020”

Keynote by Charlie Clark, Trend Specialist, WGSN Mindset

11:30am - 12:15 pm: Trends: “Color Wave by Beautystreams”

Conference presented by Beautystreams

1:00pm - 1:45pm: “Understand your consumer with social media listening: skincare usage of the Chinese consumer vs. the Western consumer”

Conference by Jerome Chalansonnet, Korea Research Director at Linkfluence

2:15pm - 3:00pm: “Innovations in makeup and skin care (packaging, formulas, accessories, full service)”

Round table moderated by Charles-Emmanuel Gounod, Beautyworld-Connexions and Florence Bernardin, CEO & Founder, Information & Inspiration with the participation of selected MakeUp in Seoul exhibitors.

3:15pm - 4:00pm: “Color Cosmetics for China’s new generations”

Conference by Vicky Zhou, Research Analyst, Mintel China Reports

4:30pm - 5:15pm: “What’s up from China, Indonesia & Malaysia - The latest trends and hit products”

Conference by Florence Bernardin, CEO & Founder, Information & Inspiration

5:30pm - 6:15pm : “Make Up For Ever”

Presentation by Sunhee Lee, Academy & Education Manager, Make Up For Ever Korea

6:15pm: MakeUp in Seoul cocktail party

TUESDAY APRIL 16TH, 2019

10:15am - 11:00am: “The Creative Challenge of K-Beauty Going Global”

Conference by Elie Papiernik, Creative Director & Managing Partner, Group Centdegres

11:30am - 12:15pm: “Market: Update on Korean Indie Brands and Influencers”

Round table moderated by DK Tché, Creative Director, Milimage & Purplepatch with the participation of Korean Indie Brands and influencers such as:

Mrs Bokyung Sun, CEO, Oliveyoung PB

Mr Jinho Park, CEO, Beaus Company

Ms Lamuqe, Beauty Influencer

Ms Sukyung SEO, Influencer

1:00pm - 1:45pm: “Moving Hearts In The Zone”

Conference by Kyoung Soo Na, Chief Creating Officer, Heaz Agency

2:15pm - 3:00pm: “Sephora is opening its first store in Seoul; Is it the end Myeong-dong craze?”

Conference by Nina Yong, General Manager, Sephora China

3:15pm - 4:00pm: Formulas: “Hybridation; latest update in Asia”

Round table moderated by Charles-Emmanuel Gounod, Beautyworld Connexions with the participation of:

Florence Bernardin, CEO & Founder, Information & Inspiration

Anna Dato, Makeup Strategic Marketing & Account Development VP, Intercos

Naok (Esther) Hwang, Senior Director of Overseas sales, Kolmar Korea

John Kwon, Sales & Marketing Director, Soleo Cosmetic Company

4:30pm - 5:15pm: “Packaging & Digital: How social media influences the development of beauty products”

Round table with the participation of selected MakeUp in Seoul exhibitors.